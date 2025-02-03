iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.02 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

