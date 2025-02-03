iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $86.66, with a volume of 338203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after buying an additional 152,939 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,321,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

