iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $86.66, with a volume of 338203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
