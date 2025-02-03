iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $114.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $121.70.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

