iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 785439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,911,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,001 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,092,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,424,000 after acquiring an additional 523,529 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 150,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 159,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

