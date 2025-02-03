iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

