iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 284,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 552,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $64.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

