iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.