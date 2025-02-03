iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $95.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.50. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $100.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

