iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $102.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

