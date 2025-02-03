iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,089,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the previous session’s volume of 157,693 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $26.16.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.