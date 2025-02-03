iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMTGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,089,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the previous session’s volume of 157,693 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $26.16.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

