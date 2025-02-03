iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,089,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the previous session’s volume of 157,693 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $26.16.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Apple Comes Out From Behind to Emerge as An AI-Services Leader
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Teva Pharma: Why This Generic Drug Giant Is a Smart Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.