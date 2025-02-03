iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBGA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.