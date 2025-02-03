iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $79.25 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $947.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

