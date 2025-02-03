iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,387,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCZ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 987,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,657. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

