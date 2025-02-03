iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 2063105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,426,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,871,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.