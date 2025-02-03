iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,179 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 617,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $183.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

