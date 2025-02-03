iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 68,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $164.34 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.