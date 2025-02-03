iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.06 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

