iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Boosted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $28.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

