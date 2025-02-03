iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,685 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after acquiring an additional 371,267 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,836,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 127,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

OEF opened at $294.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $228.59 and a twelve month high of $299.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.67.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

