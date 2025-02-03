iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

OEF stock opened at $294.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.53 and a 200-day moving average of $279.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $299.45. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

