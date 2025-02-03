iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 583,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 431,161 shares.The stock last traded at $22.60 and had previously closed at $22.52.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,469.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

