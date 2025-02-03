iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Reduced by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
