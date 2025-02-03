iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Reduced by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.