Jacobs Solutions (J) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $139.99 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

