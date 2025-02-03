Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JRFIF remained flat at $581.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 52-week low of $581.57 and a 52-week high of $692.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.05 and its 200-day moving average is $581.21.

About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

