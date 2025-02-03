Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JRFIF remained flat at $581.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 52-week low of $581.57 and a 52-week high of $692.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.05 and its 200-day moving average is $581.21.
About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.