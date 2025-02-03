Jason Conley Sells 3,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $577.04. 880,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $584.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

