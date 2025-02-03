JB Capital LLC Acquires 2,158 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 150,607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,113 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $132.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average is $126.73.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.