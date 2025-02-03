JB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 27.4% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after buying an additional 3,270,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $2,177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Yum China by 100.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Yum China by 64.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

