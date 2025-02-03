JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.02 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

