JB Capital LLC Buys 570 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

