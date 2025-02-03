JB Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

