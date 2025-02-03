JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,076,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,175,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,141,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,614,000 after buying an additional 445,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,706,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,485,000 after acquiring an additional 493,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

SCHW stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

