JB Capital LLC Has $18.74 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $209.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

