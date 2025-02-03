JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,595,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,840,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $126.42 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.57.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

