JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,166,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 3,623,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,629.9 days.

Shares of JD Health International stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

