JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,166,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 3,623,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,629.9 days.
JD Health International Price Performance
Shares of JD Health International stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.62.
JD Health International Company Profile
