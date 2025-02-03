Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Semrush Stock Up 0.1 %

SEMR opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46 and a beta of 1.69. Semrush has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Semrush had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $97.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $81,510.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 580,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,645.26. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $570,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,099,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,837,728.50. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,725. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semrush in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

