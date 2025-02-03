Jennison Associates LLC Has $131.71 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,159,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511,923 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $131,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PR shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

