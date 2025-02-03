Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.14 Billion Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,137,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 369,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,532,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

