Jennison Associates LLC Invests $229.99 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,736,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total transaction of $71,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 775,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,857,250. The trade was a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $228,205.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 248,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,588,533.45. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,690,452 shares of company stock valued at $167,581,256.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.