Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,552 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $138,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TARS. Barclays raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $53.76 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.