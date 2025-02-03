JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Telecom Argentina accounts for approximately 1.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TEO stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

