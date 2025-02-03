Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $78.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $87.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

