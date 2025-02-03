Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,812 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $74,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

