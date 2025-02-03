Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sentry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

