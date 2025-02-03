Johnson Outdoors Inc. Announces First Fiscal Quarter Results

On February 3, 2025, Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) released its first fiscal quarter results, detailing performance for the period ending December 27, 2024. The company furnished a press release discussing these outcomes, which is included as Exhibit 99.1 in their recent Form 8-K filing.

Get alerts:

The information provided in this Form 8-K, alongside Exhibit 99.1, is being disclosed solely for informational purposes and should not be considered as officially filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It is also not subject to the liabilities defined in Section 18 of the Exchange Act nor will it be integrated by reference in any registration statement or other documents filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except stated otherwise.

Johnson Outdoors Inc., a Wisconsin-based company, is a notable player in outdoor recreational equipment, with its Class A Common Stock trading under the symbol JOUT on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Emerging growth company status was not claimed by the registrant on this occasion.

The financial statement and exhibit section of the filing indicated that a press release dated February 3, 2025, highlighting their first fiscal quarter results, has been provided as Exhibit 99.1. Moreover, a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document as item 104 has been included.

The signing of this current report on Form 8-K by David W. Johnson, Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Johnson Outdoors Inc. was completed on February 3, 2025.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s Exhibit Index to the Form 8-K lists the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release Dated February 3, 2025.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete Form 8-K filing for a comprehensive understanding of Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s recent financial disclosures and operational updates.

This news article is based on the details provided in the Form 8-K filing by Johnson Outdoors Inc. and aims to offer insight into their latest developments and financial performance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Johnson Outdoors’s 8K filing here.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More