Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $220.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.72 and a 1-year high of $230.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

