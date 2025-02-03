Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $75.53 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

