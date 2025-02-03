Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $346,665,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,342,000 after buying an additional 6,445,422 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,959,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 425,923.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,543 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BKLN opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
