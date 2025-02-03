Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

