Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 820 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.