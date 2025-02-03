JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $161.73. 354,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

